Margie Gregory

St. Helena, SC

Margie Gregory, 63 of St. Helena Island, SC, passes away at her home on June 30. She was the wife of Arnold Gregory.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 3 at Gregory's residents from 4-7 PM located 19 Gregory Drive, St. Helena Island.

Graveside services will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Oak Field Oaks Community Cemetery.

