Margie Malphrus HatchellSavannah, GeorgiaMargie Malphrus Hatchell, 96, of Savannah, GA passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. She was born in Ridgeland, SC on June 20, 1924 to the late Herman and Maggie Strong Malphrus. She was a longtime member of Thunderbolt Baptist Church and Coastal Cathedral Church of God. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ralph Hatchell, Sr.; two sons, Danny Hatchell, Sr. and Thomas Hatchell, Jr.; and a daughter, Donna Kay Faircloth. Surviving are a son, Terry (Tronda) Hatchell; two daughters-in-law, Pam Hatchell and Margaret Hatchell; a son-in-law, Mallon Faircloth; siblings, Herman (Geneva) Malphrus, Donnie (Judy) Malphrus, Sandra Breland, and Linda (Charlie) Whittle; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11am-Noon with the Funeral Service to begin at Noon in the Chapel of Baker McCullough Funeral Home at 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Savannah Morning News10/14/2020