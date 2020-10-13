1/
Margie Malphrus Hatchell
1924 - 2020
Margie Malphrus Hatchell, 96, of Savannah, GA passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. She was born in Ridgeland, SC on June 20, 1924 to the late Herman and Maggie Strong Malphrus. She was a longtime member of Thunderbolt Baptist Church and Coastal Cathedral Church of God. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ralph Hatchell, Sr.; two sons, Danny Hatchell, Sr. and Thomas Hatchell, Jr.; and a daughter, Donna Kay Faircloth. Surviving are a son, Terry (Tronda) Hatchell; two daughters-in-law, Pam Hatchell and Margaret Hatchell; a son-in-law, Mallon Faircloth; siblings, Herman (Geneva) Malphrus, Donnie (Judy) Malphrus, Sandra Breland, and Linda (Charlie) Whittle; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11am-Noon with the Funeral Service to begin at Noon in the Chapel of Baker McCullough Funeral Home at 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
10/14/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
