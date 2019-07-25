|
|
Savannah - Margie Thompson West Margie Thompson West, 88, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
The Long County, Georgia native was a longtime resident of Savannah. She was born on September 25, 1930 to the late Weymon A. Thompson and Ruth Swindell Thompson Smith.
Margie married the love of her life, Oscar E. "Buddy" West, Jr. in 1947. She was a loving and devoted wife for 54 years until Buddy's death in 2001.
Margie was a well-known Savannah Realtor and co-owner of West Realty Company.
An elegant and sophisticated fashion model, Margie was admired for her beauty and sense of style. She influenced many young women at her famous "Charm School" taught at Levy's Department Store on Broughton Street.
In addition to her parents and Buddy, Margie was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Charles West in 1976.
Margie is survived by her son, David Alan West of Savannah; her brother, Mitchell "Mickey" L. Thompson and his wife, Corinne "Sweet Pea", of Sheldon, South Carolina; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that will dearly miss her sweet smile.
A loving and caring mother, Margie adored her two sons. She will be remembered always for her boundless love and caring that she gave to everyone she knew. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with Rev. Brett Brannen officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Margie's honor to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Seeds of Change, 1003 East Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31405.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
Savannah Morning News July 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 25, 2019