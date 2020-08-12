Maria Ove
Savannah, GA
Maria Ove, age 89, of Savannah passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Ove was born on July 25, 1931 in Hamburg, Germany. She attended the Unitarian Church, volunteered her time to help cancer patients and was an avid tennis player. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Peter Ove; sons, Norman Ove (Jeanine), Roger Ove (Suzanne), and Torsten Ove (Patty); as well as 5 grandchildren.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries