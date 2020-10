Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Mariam George

Vidalia, Georgia

Dr. Mariam George passed away on October 6, 2020. The service will be at Saliba Chapel at Brewton-Parker College in Mt. Vernon, GA on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1:00pm, visitation from noon to 1:00pm at the chapel. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Drs. C.A. and Mariam George scholarship at Brewton-Parker College. Arrangements by Chapman Funeral Home.

Savannah Morning News



