Marian Therese Fitzpatrick, 91, died late on the night of June 15th, 2019 after a long illness. Born and raised in Lansford PA. She was a 1950 graduate of Moravian College for Women in Bethlehem PA. Marian retired from St Joseph's Hospital in 1997 where she worked as a Medical Technologist. She married Mark Joseph Fitzpatrick at St Patrick Cathedral in New York City in 1952. As a devoted wife and loving Mother they raised their 7 children together, living in the Washington DC area and Southeastern Massachusetts before settling in Richmond Hill in the early 1980's. Marian was a Parishioner at St Anne's Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her Husband and Daughter Susan Mary Burns, she is survived by daughters Joan Day, Brigid Monnin and sons Mark, Kevin, Joseph and Christian and numerous Grand and Greatgrandchildren.
Marian will be reunited with her husband and buried at Beaufort National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date so that her extended family can join together to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the is requested. Donations may be mailed to 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601 or made online at .
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 19, 2019