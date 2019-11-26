|
Marianne Lanier Walker
Savannah, Georgia
Marianne Lanier Walker, 80, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. As a lifelong resident of the Montgomery area, Marianne enjoyed life on the river but more than anything she cherished caring for and loving her family, friends and home. With her compassionate heart Marianne never met a stranger in over 20 years as ER coordinator at Memorial Hospital and in her first career as a beautician. She is survived by her sons Derriel Walker, Jr. (Kimberly), and Michael Walker (Karrie); a daughter, Shannon Bosque; brothers Marion "Bucky" Lanier, John Lanier (Nancy); sister, Estil Russell (Martin); 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home – Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Service: Friday November 29, 2019, 1:00pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bethesda Academy (9520 Ferguson Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406).
Savannah Morning News
11/27/2019
