|
|
Marie Burroughs
Savannah, GA
Marie Burroughs at the age of 69 transitioned from this life on March 25, 2020 at her home. Marie wasborn on February 14, 1951 to Mildred C. Detreville and Freddie C. Burroughs, who proceeded her indeath. Raised in Savannah, GA by her mother and second father the late Leroy E. Detreville, she was a graduateof Savannah High School and Savannah Technical College. She was a dedicated nurse for over 45 years.She had an impact on all those she encountered. Her greatest love was her family, especially her four daughters and her grandchildren. Marie enjoyed being with her family and taking care of those she loved. She loved sports, especiallybasketball and she passed the love of the game to all her daughters. She loved on people and inspiredthem to reach their full potential. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 – "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgivingeach other, just as in Christ God forgave you." All who knew her, loved her for her compassion, strength, wisdom, kindness, unfailing love and care for them. Marie was proceeded in death by her mother, both fathers, and her daughter, Tracy L. Burroughs. She issurvived her daughters, Mildred Burroughs, Theresa (Andrew) Jenkins, Victoria (Byron) Lomax;grandchildren Malcolm Burroughs, Jasmine Burroughs, Andrew (AJ) Jenkins, ChyAndrea Jenkins, TracyLomax; sisters Paulette Perry and Linda Heidt; nephew Anthony Burroughs; nieces Brenda Moore andPatricia Perry; six additional grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; grandnieces, grandnephews,a host of cousins, other family members, and friends. All whom she loved and touched deeply. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can bemade to the family via cash app: $InMemoryofMarie. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
March 31, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020