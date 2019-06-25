Home

Marie E. Lyle

Marie E. Lyle Obituary
October 16, 1926 - June 22, 2019

Mrs. Marie E. Lyle, 92, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home. She was born in Staten Island, NY to the late John J. & Frances Rudolph. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Lyle and two sisters, Lillian Moon and Anna Boaen. She was a homemaker, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and was an excellent cook. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Barbara & Lenny Mazzara, Donald & Donna Lyle, and Patty Lyle; sister, Gert Huband; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27th in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Savannah Morning News on June 25, 2019
