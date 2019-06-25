|
October 16, 1926 - June 22, 2019
Mrs. Marie E. Lyle, 92, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home. She was born in Staten Island, NY to the late John J. & Frances Rudolph. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Lyle and two sisters, Lillian Moon and Anna Boaen. She was a homemaker, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and was an excellent cook. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Barbara & Lenny Mazzara, Donald & Donna Lyle, and Patty Lyle; sister, Gert Huband; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27th in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
