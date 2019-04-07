Marie Powers Brazzeal, 98, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hospice Savannah, Inc. She was born in Savannah, daughter of Thomas J. and Marie Condon Powers.



Marie was a graduate of Savannah High School and Armstrong Junior College. After graduation, she enlisted in the United States Navy as a WAVE serving as a cartographer while stationed in Norman, Oklahoma. After receiving an honorable discharge, Marie attended the University of Georgia under the GI bill graduating with a bachelor's degree in home economics.



Marie returned to Savannah and married John J. Brazzeal on April 8, 1950. She taught home economics at Savannah High School and later co-owned Brazzeal's Nursery in Savannah. After leaving the teaching profession, she entered politics where she was the first women's chair of the Chatham County Republican Party. Marie was also was an elected official and chair for over 30 years with the Chatham County Board of Elections. She retired at the age of 90.



She was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Women's Republican Party.



Other than parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas E. Powers, Eleanor Mary Powers and Wright C. Powers.



Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Brazzeal and Gene Marie Brazzeal both of Savannah; granddaughter, Christina Mallas of Savannah and several nieces and nephews.



Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.



Inurnment will follow in Catholic Cemetery.



Remembrances may be made to St. Vincent's Academy, 207 E. Liberty St., Savannah, GA 31401 or Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.



Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 7, 2019