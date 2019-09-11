|
Savannah – Marie (Rea) Sanders Johnson, 83, passed away, Sunday September 8, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home where she was a current resident. Previously, she was a long-time resident of Louis Mills Blvd, Savannah, GA community. Marie Lucynda Sanders was born October 19, 1935; the first born child to Lawton Fred and Della Mae Kimbrill Sanders late of Pembroke, Georgia. She was a graduate of Bryan County High School and Armstrong College School of Nursing. She retired as Registered Nurse from Azalealand Nursing Management. Marie was a member of Lamarville Baptist Church. She served in numerous positions including, pianistand choir. She was a true Christian woman who loved God and was strong of faith. Marie loved nursing and was always reaching out to comfort and heal. She loved music, reading, gardening, nature and traveling but more than these, Marie loved her family and friends. She was always there with them through joy and tears. She filled a lifetime with memories, love, spirit and laughter. Marie will always be present in the hearts of all who love and knew her. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jessie Marion Johnson, Jr. , her sons David Allan Johnson and Gerald Keith Johnson, brothers, James Edward Sanders, Lawton Thomas Sanders and Gary Lee Sanders. She is survived by her daughter Diane Johnson Roberg (Steven), sons, Marion Kenneth Johnson, Stephen Jessie Johnson, and Michael Eric Johnson, brothers, Tifton Sanders and Ronald E. Sanders, sister Willene Hughes, granddaughters Dawn Roberg Frost and Becky Roberg Gunby, great-grandchildren, Pascal Ellison, Seren Ellison, Cohen Frost, Conner Frost, and Jackson Gunby, and many many nieces and nephews who love their "Aunt Rea" very much. Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019, Baker-McCullough Funeral Home (Garden City). Funeral: 11 am Friday, September 13, 2019, Chapel at Baker-McCullough Funeral Home (Garden City). Internment: 3 pm Friday, September 13, 2019, Willow Swamp Church Cemetery, Norway, SC.
