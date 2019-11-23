|
Marie Topp Daniels
Savannah, GA
Marie Topp Daniels passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at the age of 82 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her parents Ellen Amy and Joseph Ernest Topp, and her sister, Pearl Kalabsa, all of Hertfordshire, England. Marie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger, her daughter Julia, and by sons Clive and Adrian. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Marie was born in London, England in 1936 and spent her childhood in Hertfordshire, England. She married her husband Roger in St. Etheldreda's Church in Old Hatfield in 1957. Marie was a talented actress, taking lead roles in many plays. She studied with the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and was certified in Speech and Drama.
They lived for 7 years in Coventry, England before sailing to New York on the Queen Mary. They then lived in Mobile, Alabama for 3 years before moving to Savannah in 1968. They lived on Wilmington Island where Marie taught the Adult Sunday School Class at the United Methodist Church and also taught home study Bible groups.
In 1975 Roger was transferred by Union Camp to their Chemical Plant in Ohio. While living in New Philadelphia, Ohio, Marie formed an active Ladies Worship Group entitled "The Yes Lord Fellowship". While in Ohio, Roger and Marie and family became naturalized American citizens.
On returning to Savannah in 1980, Marie became the U.S. representative for the International Christian Embassy, Jersusalem. In that capacity, Marie arranged and took 25 tours of Christian tourists to the "Feast of Tabernacles" in Jerusalem, and the land of Israel. During that time, she became incorporated as "Marie Daniels Ministries" and held numerous meetings and local ladies to worship and raise funds to promote Christian/Israel Fellowship. During that time. she wrote many songs of praise and accompanied herself on the autoharp. Several recordings of that music were made. She also wrote poetry "In Praise of Jesus", and there are three books of her poems.
As advancing age and the onset of Alzheimer's disease, Marie was no longer able to continue those activities. She retired to live with her husband Roger in Buckingham South Assisted Living Retirement facility.
Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel.
The funeral service will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel.
Burial will be in Greenwich Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Israeli Tree Planting Fund" c/o Mrs. Nora Futrell.
