Marika Carellas

Marika Carellas Obituary
Marika Carellas
Savannah, GA
Marika Carellas passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Abercorn Rehabilitation Center after several illnesses.
She was born in Kalamata, Greece, where her father was a physician. Marika studied nursing and English in Greece. She came to Savannah with her husband and has lived here since 1957. Marika was a lifelong member of St Paul's Greek Orthodox Church in Savannah, where she was a member of the St Paul's Philoptochos Society (a women's philanthropic organization) and taught Greek school. Marika was an excellent seamstress and worked at St Joseph's Hospital and Fine's department store during her life. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, sister, and aunt and will be greatly missed. Marika was truly one of a kind with a heart of gold, never holding her tongue and always telling the truth. She is predeceased by her husband John Carellas of Savannah. She is survived by her daughter and only child Helen Carellas of Savannah; her twin sister Anna Minion Bizimi of Kalamata, Greece; her nieces Dana Carellas Sheehan (Todd) of Savannah and Marina Juli of Kalamata Greece; and by two nephews Christopher Scalisi and Theodore Carellas, both of Savannah.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 26th at 5:00 pm with the Trisagion to follow at 6:00 pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The funeral will be held at St Paul's Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday 27th at 1:00 pm with the interment to follow.
Seating will be limited for the funeral due to social distancing. Please contact the Church office at (912) 236-8256 or [email protected] if you plan to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, 14 West Anderson St., Savannah, GA 31401. May her memory be eternal!
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 25 to May 26, 2020
