Blackshear - Marilyn Connie Hayslip McCarthy Marilyn Connie Hayslip McCarthy, 85, of Blackshear passed away Saturday morning (September 7, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. Mrs. McCarthy was born and raised in Jefferson County, Wadley, Georgia to the late Wiley and Edna Hayes Hayslip and had made Blackshear her home for the past 12 years. She graduated from Wadley High School and Draughon's Business College in Savannah, Georgia. She was a retired executive secretary from Kaiser Agri-Cultural Chemicals in Savannah. In later years she and her husband retired to the Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear, GA. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross.
Mrs. McCarthy is survived by her husband Joseph J. McCarthy, Jr. of Blackshear; two children, Bill Harrell wife Gail of Savannah, GA, Kelly Grimm husband Marty of York, PA; four grandchildren, Donald Brown wife Lisa of Evans, GA, Chris Brown wife Amanda of Waycross, Emma Kedzeierski of York, PA, Joey Grimm of York, PA; four great-grandchildren, Madison Brown, Shana Brown, Allison Brown, Will Brown; a sister-in-law, Diane Terhune husband Tony of Portland, OR; numerous other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday (September 12, 2019) at 1:30pm at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, Georgia. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday evening from 7-8pm at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
