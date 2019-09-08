|
|
Mrs Savannah - Marilyn Heyward Campher We celebrate the life and memory of Mrs. Marilyn Heyward Campher. Survivors include: 2 children, Karen McPherson, William Campher. 4 grand-daughters, Eureka,Shakuria, Lateefah and Teonna. 3 great-grand children. 1 brother, Van Heyward. Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center, 4712 Bull St. Interment ~ Bonaventure Cemetery (Greenwich Section) Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 8, 2019