Marilyn Julia O'Connell Peters
Savannah, GA
While she may have been short in stature, she was never short in personality or opinion! Although she would have loved to tell you herself, it is with a sad heart that we announce that Marilyn Julia O'Connell Peters passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 24, 2020, at the ripe old age of 92. She will now be reunited with her husband Walter, whom she has missed tremendously since his passing 3 years ago. Marilyn was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on November 8, 1927, the second oldest of six siblings. After suffering from Tuberculosis as a young adult, Marilyn worked her way up to being an executive secretary in Manhattan. That career was put to the side, however, when she met and ultimately married the love of her life, Walter Peters, on May 20, 1961. Walter and Marilyn were married for 55 years at the time of his death in 2016, and not a day has gone by since that time that she has not missed him. Marilyn and Walter moved to Midland Park, NJ to raise their family, where they had two sons, Brian and Scott. Once her sons were old enough, she returned to work as a secretary for the Midland Park school system, which created some interesting discussions whenever one of her sons or their friends may have been sent to the office – the principal was the least of their worries! Marilyn and Walter left their large group of friends in New Jersey in 1996, when they retired to Skidaway Island, Georgia. From their new home Marilyn and Walter traveled the world, visiting five different continents, while still finding time to enjoy their family, friends and golf. Marilyn is survived by her son and daughter in law Brian and Cindy Peters of Ramsey, NJ; her son Scott Peters (and former daughter in law Shelly Disser) of Marietta, GA, and her grandchildren Ashlynn Peters, a cardiac ICU RN in Atlanta, GA, and Ryan Peters, a senior at Young Harris University in Georgia; and her brother Robert O'Connell, and sisters Bernice Stanley and Dorothy Biscuiti. Marilyn was a loving mother and grandmother, always offering advice and support to her children and grandchildren. Marilyn will be missed by her friends and family, who will remember her for her quick wit and sage advice. Due to current conditions, no service is currently planned. Please raise a glass and share your memories in her honor. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Savannah Morning News
June 28, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.