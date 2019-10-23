|
Marilyn L. Simms
Guyton
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our mother, Marilyn LaVerne Simms on October 23, 2019.
Born Jan 7, 1939, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Frank Hamilton, her baby girl, Kim Arlene Schaffner, her brother, Earl Walter Simms, her granddaughter by marriage and love, Carrie Ann Middleton Brady, and her nephew, Paul Brian LeDoux.
She was a graduate of Savannah High School, a member of that sweet, amazing class of 1956. Many of those friendships lasted throughout her life. She and her brother, Earl, were members of "The Stars of Tomorrow". They performed tap and ballroom dance routines in and around Savannah in the early 1950's. They received many accolades during those years. Some of her most precious memories were when her babies were born and when she danced with her brother.
During her extended illness her daughter, Brenda, who was her constant companion, cared for her. They shared so many memories during this time. No matter what hardships she was going through Brenda helped her in such a loving way that she was able to get through these times with grace and understanding. She was also extremely proud of her four sons and their many accomplishments.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Joseph "Joe" Kenny; her daughter, Brenda Lee Schaffner Showalter; her sons, Robert A. Schaffner, Jr, (Bobby) husband of Tere, William E. Schaffner (Billy), husband of Laurie, David W Schaffner, husband of Lucille, John R. Schaffner, and her former daughter-in-law, Diane Schaffner. She is also survived by twenty grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her their "TeeTah", along with her grandson through marriage and love, John Middleton.
She is also survived by her two nephews whom she loved dearly. Joey (Terri) LeDoux and their sons Kyle and Chase, and Stevie (Lisa) LeDoux and their son Paul. Also, a sister Joyce Arrington.
The visitation will be from 7 until 8:30 Friday evening, October 25, 2019, at One Savior Church - 289 Harley Road, Guyton.
The funeral service will be at 10 Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at One Savior Church conducted by Pastor Mike Crescenzi. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Abbey – East in Savannah.
