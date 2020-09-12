Marilyn Randolph Pedersen
Savannah, GA
Marilyn Randolph Pedersen, age 79, of Savannah passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Mrs. Pedersen was born on February 4, 1941 in Berkeley, CA, the daughter of the late Mary and Benjamin Franklin Kegg. She was a graduate of San Francisco State University and later spent 4 years in Viet Nam. She was licensed in Insurance and Securities and worked as a Sales Representative with World Financial Group. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mrs. Pedersen was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Steinar Pedersen; children, Chris, Wendy, Steve, and Sean; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on King George Blvd, Savannah when it is safe to do so. A memorial service will also take place in California next summer.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Savannah Morning News
