On Friday, March 22nd, 2019, Marilyn Seckinger, loving wife, mother to 12 children, and grandmother to 6, was called home to be with her Savior at the age of 50.



Marilyn was born on November 19, 1968, in Savannah Ga to Thomas and Darinda Sanders. On September 8th, 1984 she married her soulmate, Rowland B. Seckinger. Together they raised their 12 children Rowland T., Timothy, Joel, Samuel, Emmanuel, Dianna, Jonathan, Hannah, Rebekah, Naomi, Alyssa, and Nicholas whom she devoted her entire life.



Marilyn had a passion for God's word, literature and teaching that inspired everyone she met. Through homeschooling, she gave her children a Christian education, taught them compassion and loving kindness. Her infectious laughter and smile touched the hearts of many who met her, and she was known as "Mom" to many who were not her biological children. She loved spreading the word of Jesus Christ and supporting missionaries that were close to her heart. She was a selfless, brave, and strong woman who was and is cherished. Her life mission was to do good for others, and that's what she always did, for her husband, her children, and many more. Marilyn loved all and never met a stranger.



She is survived by her husband Rowland B., her parents, her sister Kimberly, all 12 of her children, their spouses, her Grandchildren, Lillian, Noah, Aiden, Ava, Lincoln, June, and her nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Southside Assembly of God, 401 Tibet Ave Savannah, Ga, at 11 a.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to Southside Assembly of God. Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary