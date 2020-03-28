Home

Savannah
Marilyn Steadwell Tullis joined her beloved husband, Henry Durant "Dee"
Tullis, Jr. in heaven on the morning of March 24, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was 87. Marilyn leaves her children: Maree Lynn Tullis Grabe (Hendrik) of Atlanta, T. Leigh Tullis of Savannah, and Henry D. Tullis, III (E'Lane) of Atlanta. She also leaves her grandchildren: Jessica L. Johnson (John) of Savannah, Lieutenant Henry D. Tullis IV (SWO) of Bahrain, and Katherine R. Tullis of Atlanta.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be private.
March 29, 2020
