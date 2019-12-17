|
Marilyn Thomas Powers
Tybee Island
Marilyn Thomas Powers, 94, of Tybee Island, GA, passed away on December 16, 2019 peacefully in her sleep.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. led by Father Thomas Peyton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Tybee Island on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Monsignor P. James Costigan, VF of St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow the Mass at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park. Reception to follow.
Marilyn was born in Charleston, SC on April 16, 1925. She graduated from Bishop England High School and then received a scholarship to attend Ursuline College in Louisville, KY.
Marilyn was married to John Joseph Powers on November 3, 1943; they were married 44 years.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, John Joseph Powers and her son, Michael Thomas Powers. She is survived by her son John Powers of Savannah; her daughters - Therese Powers of Savannah; Patrice Powers of Chicago, Illinois; and Kathleen Powers Mayers of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; her grandchildren - Joshua Powers of Fairfax, Virginia, Zachary Powers of Arlington, Virginia, and Logan Sevier (Stephanie) of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Emma, Caroline, and Honora Mayers of Hilton Head, and great grandchild Baleigh Sevier of Richmond Hill; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The and the Carmelite Sisters of Savannah, GA.
Marilyn traveled the world as a young army bride, residing in Kaiserslautern, Germany and Orleans, France. She and her family lived among the locals instead of on the base – despite the immersive experience she remained firmly a Charlestonian. After making homes in a myriad of cities in Europe and the US, she moved to Tybee Island in 1963, where she lived on Miller Avenue for nearly 55 years. It was on 12th Street beach that she perfected her minnow-catching and sandcastle building. She was an excellent hostess with a special love for all things Christmas. She was a skilled cook, with a knack for the Thanksgiving favorite of rice and gravy. The queen of "DIY", there was never any problem that couldn't deftly be fixed by her able hands. To her children and grandchildren, she passed on an avid love of both sports and reading – The Tom Brady, Joe Montana, and Phil Mickelson fan clubs have each lost a founding member. In the college ranks, supporting any team other than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was blasphemy. Because of her, there is not a Powers in the world who would turn down a good book. Marilyn gave tirelessly to causes she believed in, donating her time and resources to any number of charities that she held close to her heart. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Catholic Church on Tybee, to which she held an enduring loyalty. Deeply religious, she had a love-worn stack of prayer cards which she recited every night before bed. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Rosary.
