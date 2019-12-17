|
|
|
Marion Earl Boyd III
Asheville, NC
Marion Earl Boyd III passed away in Asheville, North Carolina, where he lived near his daughter and son-in-law. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, he lived in Savannah, Georgia most of his life. He was a certified pumps and systems technician. He had been employed by Savannah Cleaning Systems for a number of years. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Earl Boyd Jr., and his brother, Glenn Frank Boyd. He is survived by his Mother, Mary F. Boyd; daughter Christine Boyd Archer (Stephen); sisters, Elizabeth B. Houston (Charles), Donna B. Holland (David); nieces, Heather Houston- Meeks(William), Alyssa Holland Bingham (Chris), Rachael Holland; nephew Charles (Trey) L. Houston (Chizu); great nieces, Abbey Meeks, Emery Meeks, Annika Houston; great nephew John Bingham. Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, at 1:00 PM in the Wilmington Island United Methodist Church in Savannah. Officiants will be the Rev. Rob Grotheer and Dr. Charles Houston. Visitation is the half hour prior to the service in the sanctuary. Memorials should be sent to the Wilmington Island United Methodist Church, 195 Wilmington Island Road, Savannah, GA 31410. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Savannah Morning News
December 18, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019