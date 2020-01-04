|
Marion John Stoupenos
Savannah, GA
Marion John Stoupenos, 84, November 21, 1935 - January 2, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great friend. Preceded in death by his son Paul, his parents John and Loukia Stoupenos, and his brother, Taso Stoupenos. Born in Strovolos, Cyprus, he immigrated to the United States with his family to South Carolina at 11 years old, became a citizen, and served in the U.S. Army.
For 28 years, he managed several McCrory stores around the United States, including two in the Savannah area (H.L. Green in Garden City and McCrory's at Oglethorpe Mall). He was an award winning Manager of the Year numerous times. He took his business savvy and experience, and bought Christy's Department Store on Tybee Island in 1984. He worked there everyday with his family for 35 years. He loved to "merchandise".
He was parishioner of St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, and served on the Parish Council for many years. He was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Master Mason in Landrum Lodge No. 48 F&AM. He loved to eat breakfast with his group of friends at Larry's Restaurant everyday, where they shared many jokes and stories. He had a soft spot for all animals and took care of his own and others'.
He is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Leah, daughters Loukia Tsiaras (Vasilis) and Viki Stoupenos, brother Lukie Stoupenos (Theresa), grandson Vangeli Tsiaras, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 5th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 6th at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, with burial to follow in Greenwich Cemetery. Officiated by Fr. John Wallace, Fr. Thomas J. Paris, Fr. Paul Paris, and Fr. John Caparisos. Donations can be made to St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church-Renovation
Committee.
