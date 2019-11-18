|
|
Marion R. Stanford
"Midge"
Savannah, GA
Marion Rines Stanford, age 80, died on November 18, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Mrs. Stanford was born on December 25, 1938 in West Palm Beach, FL, the daughter of the late George H. Rines, Jr. and Marion Teresa Collins Rines. She began her formal education at Memorial Medical Center-School of Nursing and ultimately earned her degree in Nursing from Armstrong State College. Midge practiced as a Registered Nurse at Memorial Medical Center for over 30 years during which time she also assisted the Georgia Eye Bank. She later worked with Hospice. Outside of work, she enjoyed ballroom dancing and cake decorating. She was also an avid football fan.
Midge was preceded in death by her sister, Clara Elizabeth Cordell. She is survived by her children, Georgette Bishoff, Vickie Griffin (Billy), Glen B. Gowen, Jr., and Rita Andre; sister, Lillian R. Smith; grandchildren, Charles Newcity, Justin Andre, Jessica Andre, Maggie Griffin, Mason Griffin, and Trinity Pruitt; great-grandchild, Wynter Elizabeth Newcity; and former husband, Earl Stanford.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31405.
