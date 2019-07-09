|
Marjorie Anne Davis died Saturday June 29, 2019 at Signature Health Care of Savannah, GA. She was born in Eatonton, GA on March 4, 1942 to Robert Evan and Annie Mildred (Ward) Wheeler. At an early age she moved to Savannah with her family, where she eventually met and married Charles Allen Davis. She was a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, and playing slot machines.She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Annie Wheeler; three brothers, Bob Wheeler, Charles Wheeler, and Jim Wheeler. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 54 years, Charles Allen Davis of Savannah; her daughter, Anne Marie Davis of Savannah; and two brothers, Edward (Jean) Wheeler of Statesboro and Jack Wheeler of Savannah. Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation of the Coastal Empire, in her honor, online or by mail to Susan G. Komen Dept. 41831 P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265.Family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel for making the arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912) 927-1999.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 9, 2019