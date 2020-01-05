Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Skidaway Island United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Skidaway Island United Methodist Church
Marjorie Anne Nelson


1929 - 2020
Marjorie Anne Nelson Obituary
Marjorie Anne Nelson
Savannah
Marjorie Anne Nelson, 90, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by her husband John Nelson and family.
She was born November 27, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois and lived in Chicago, Lacrosse, Wisconsin, White Bear Lake, Minnesota and Savannah for the last 20 years. She obtained a Master's degree in teaching and taught for 28 years in White Bear Lake.
Surviving are her husband, John Nelson; children, Linda Marquardt, Tom Nelson, Steve Nelson and spouses, Alan Marquardt, Diane Nelson, Kris Nelson; grandchildren, David (Natalie) and Megan Marquardt; Brandon and Taylor Nelson; Mallory Current (Brendan), Nick Nelson (Grace), Ari Noland (Rob), Haley Nelson; great grandchildren, Axel, Elin and Willa Current.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Savannah Morning News
01-06-2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
