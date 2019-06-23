|
|
Marjorie "Margie" Schwarz Ogilvie, born on November 7, 1924 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Helen Neve Schwarz and the late Frank Henry Schwarz, passed away peacefully at age 94 on June 17, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida after a long illness. Margie was one of six children of the Schwarz and Neve families who immigrated to Savannah from Germany and Denmark in the 1700s. Margie graduated from Savannah High School in 1942 and worked on Hunter Army Airfield during World War II and later at Union Camp Corporation as a receptionist, where she typed and took shorthand. In 1950, she married John Charles Ogilvie, also of Savannah, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. After marrying, she stayed in Savannah as her husband (an Army aviator) went off to war in Korea. Upon his safe return, they moved to Japan, and later to Iowa, Germany, Japan (again), Georgia, South Dakota, South Korea, Maryland, and Virginia. She raised four children, three of which were born overseas. While her husband served in Vietnam, she returned to Savannah to be close to family. She spent countless hours as a volunteer for the American Red Cross and for local military installations, including a stint as manager of a gift shop in Seoul, Korea. In her 60s, she and her husband moved to Saudi Arabia for his work, where she learned to ride a bike again and acted in community theater. She was very active in the Catholic Church and sang in the choir at Fort Belvoir, Virginia for 40 years. She was also a 50+ year Red Cross volunteer. Margie's Savannah roots were deep and she reveled in stories about time spent at Tybee Island as a teenager with close friends that she kept in touch with for the rest of her life. Margie was often described as classy and stylish even into her 90s, and she was quick to understand pop culture and social media with her Twitter account and her iPhone. She was funny and engaging, and she could playfully joke around with anybody-the clerk at the store, the Parish Priest, or the Commanding General. She saw everyone that she met as a potential friend, which helped her adapt to most any situation in life. She often called her friends her "peeps," and she made new peeps everywhere she went. In her final days, she made friends with the medical and health care staff, and she was kind even in her toughest moments. Above all, she was devoted to her husband of 68 years, her family, her friends, and her faith. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Milton, and Courtenay; and sisters, Helen and Doris. Marjorie is survived by her husband, Col. (Ret.) John Charles Ogilvie; children, John Charles Ogilvie, Jr. (Diana Dean Ogilvie) of Pringle, South Dakota, The Honorable Margaret Ogilvie Steinbeck (The Honorable Mark Steinbeck) of Fort Myers, Florida, Timothy Joseph Ogilvie (Caroline Altmann) of Alexandria, Virginia, and Courtney Paul Ogilvie (Suzanne Leous) of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren, Claire Steinbeck Battle (Ryan Battle), Mary Kathleen Steinbeck, Thomas Bagneschi (Deserae Bagneschi), Sebastian Altmann, and Tristan Altmann; great-grandchildren, Leo Battle and Lyric Bagneschi; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family can pay their respects at a memorial service, officiated by Father Stan Dombrowski, OSFS, on July 6 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Community, 5632 Sunrise Drive, Fort Myers, Florida, 33919. The family invites donations in Marjorie's name to Fort Belvoir (Virginia) Catholic Church, St. Cecilia Catholic Community, and the American Red Cross.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019