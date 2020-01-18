|
Marjorie Hurst Adams
Savannah
Marjorie Hurst Adams, 92, went to be with her Lord, Friday, January 17, 2020, while under the care of Hospice at Azalealand Nursing Home.
She was born in Savannah to William (Dessie) and Bertie Hurst. In 1950, Mrs. Adams married Cecil L. Adams. He was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, which allowed them to travel extensively before returning to Savannah. After lovingly raising her children, she took a job as an office manager for twenty years with Nabisco. Mrs. Adams was a faithful servant of her Lord as a member of Central Church of Christ for over fifty years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Cecil; her son, James H. Adams; grandson, James Adam Burnsed; brother, W.L. Hurst and sisters, Evelyn Dehner, Reba Brannen and Anita Stanford.
Surviving are her daughters, Marce Burnsed (Linn), Kathy King (Mike); grandchildren, Brandon Burnsed (Meagan), Christopher Burnsed (Kristin), Adam King (Stormie), William King (Megan), Ashleigh King; great-grandchildren, Paisley Burnsed, Birdie Burnsed, Carver Burnsed, Conner Rawlings, Carleigh King, Eleanor King and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7 :00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Central Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
