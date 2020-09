Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjory Virginia (Jenny) Wallace

Guyton

Marjory Virginia (Jenny) Wallace, 89, passed away September 24, 2020.

Graveside funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Guyton Cemetery with Rev. Matt Waldron officiating.

