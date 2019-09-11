|
Mr. Mark A. Gresham
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Mark A. Gresham, age 67, of Bloomingdale, passed away September 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Cherie Gresham, of Bloomingdale; daughter, Chrissy Gresham of Bloomingdale; son, Joshua Gresham, of Guyton; grandson, Tyler Collins; mother, Ruth Gresham, of Bloomingdale; brothers, Dan (Elda) Gresham, of Texas, Greg (Mary) Gresham, of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday with a visitation following at the funeral home.
