Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Gresham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Gresham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. Gresham Obituary
Mr. Mark A. Gresham
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Mark A. Gresham, age 67, of Bloomingdale, passed away September 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Cherie Gresham, of Bloomingdale; daughter, Chrissy Gresham of Bloomingdale; son, Joshua Gresham, of Guyton; grandson, Tyler Collins; mother, Ruth Gresham, of Bloomingdale; brothers, Dan (Elda) Gresham, of Texas, Greg (Mary) Gresham, of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday with a visitation following at the funeral home.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
West Chatham Chapel
Pooler, GA
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now