Mark Alan Case
Savannah
Mark Alan Case passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 having fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mark was born and raised in Adrian, Michigan but moved to the Isle of Hope and called it home for 32 years. He graduated from Western Michigan University then later earned a Masters and Ed Specialist degree at Georgia Southern University. Mark was well known at Oglethorpe Charter School where he worked as a Counselor and served as their Athletic Director for many years. Mark's passion was for sports, and he was involved as a high school football referee and as a swimming referee. He served as Secretary of the Coastal Football Officials Association. "Coach Case" loved Oglethorpe Titan's sports, and coached many community and school soccer, football, softball, basketball, and swim teams. Mark was also very involved at St. Thomas Episcopal Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Vestry Member, Search Committee and Men's Club.
He was predeceased by his father Ray Arden Case. Surviving are his wife of 33 years Paige Binns Case, his mother Donna Jean Case, daughters Chandler Arden Case and Allyn Lee Case, sisters in law Stacie Binns Bacon (Howard), Dianne Binns Lawhorne (Greg) and two nieces Dru Lawhorne Brook and Patricia Reynolds Bacon.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. There will be a private burial.
Remembrances: St. Thomas Episcopal Church-2 St. Thomas Ave., Savannah, Ga. 31406, Oglethorpe Charter School Athletics-7202 Central Ave., Savannah, Ga. 31406.
Savannah Morning News
