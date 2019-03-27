|
|
Mark Spencer Smith, 57, of Thunderbolt, Georgia, died Monday morning, March 25, 2019, at his home.
A native of Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Spencer Ashton Smith and the late Helen Conners Smith. Mark was a member of Bible Baptist Church. He attended Atlanta Baptist College. Mark loved his family and also enjoyed playing tennis.
Survivors include two sisters, Karen S. Watts of Dallas, Texas and Cheryl Hendrix of Statesboro, Georgia; one brother, Gary Smith and his wife, Dorrie, of Savannah, Georgia; two nieces, Mandy Watts and Candice Cook and her husband, Jay; one nephew, Brett Smith and his wife, Stacy; three great-nieces, Palmer Smith, Harlyn Smith and Hannah Cook; one great-nephew, Tal Cook; his uncle and aunt, Joe and Martha Conners, and cousins, Pam Finocchiaro, Carole Conners and Joseph Conners.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday morning at the Catholic Cemetery conducted by The Reverend Thomas W. East, Jr.
Remembrances: - Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 27, 2019