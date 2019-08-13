|
Garden City - Marla Christina Tant Marla Christine Kessler Tant, 71, of Garden City, Georgia died Sunday August 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Guyton Georgia and lived most of her life in Garden City. Marla was a member of the Church of Christ in Rincon, Georgia and retired from the International Paper Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Christine Kessler and 2 brothers Noel and Brian Kessler. She is survived by her husband, Kenny Tant; son, Terry Wayne Tant; daughter, Lisa Michelle Hickman; 2 granddaughters, Chandler Hickman and Mallorie Tant; 1 brother, Clarence Kessler, Jr. and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize several good friends who helped with the caring of Marla, Carolyn Kessler, Bonnie Michael, Davie Davis and Mickey Michael. Visitation will be 6 - 8 pm Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Funeral Service will be 11 am Wednesday Augusta 14, 2019 in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Savannah Morning News August 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 13, 2019