Marla Renee Hungerford
Savannah, Georgia
Marla Renee Hungerford, 63, of Savannah, GA passed away Thursday February 27, 2020 on a cruise ship in Aruba. Marla worked for the City of Savannah, Human Resource Department, where she retired with over 24 years of service as a Trainer. She was an avid reader who loved yard sales and always had a smile on her face. She received many volunteer commendation awards from commanding generals and support organizations while serving as an army spouse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mary Bohnker. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dale Hungerford; daughter, Heather Herrmann (Matthew); son, Adam Hungerford; sister, Lori Lunde (Jeff); and grandchildren, Hannah and Abigail. Services are Private.
Savannah Morning News
March 8, 2020
