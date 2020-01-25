|
|
Marlene W. Myers
Savannah, GA
Marlene W. Myers of Savannah GA passed away at home on New Year's Eve, January 1st, 2020. She was 87. She was born to the late George and Irma Wessel on May 25th, 1932 in Charleston SC.
She graduated from St. Andrews High School where she was an avid basketball player. She loved fishing and shrimping, and also sailed. She also loved to dance and had a very competitive spirit.
She married the love of her life Donald J. Myers in June, 1954 and they enjoyed 58 wonderful years together.
From Charleston, she moved to Columbia, SC, St. Petersburg, FL, Forest, MS, Birmingham, AL, then finally Savannah, GA where Donald's work as a pastor took them.
Once her children were in school, Marlene became a licensed real estate professional. She enjoyed a successful career as a much-loved member of the Savannah real estate community where she received numerous professional recognitions and accolades.
Marlene lived a full life with a great zeal and energy for living. She was never one to sit back and watch. In her life, she loved her children, her family and church as well as her very active lifestyle. She developed an enthusiastic passion for gardening as a child growing up on a farm and it lasted her entire life. She loved anything involving water; boating, the ocean, fishing, sailing, skiing, crabbing and swimming. She also LOVED food – growing it, cooking it and eating it!! Her later years were especially devoted to dogs, hers and any other one she ever saw.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Claire Hopkins (Harold) and her grandson Kristopher Gross. She is survived by her, sister, Marie Syrett (Gordon), her children, Donna Mammele (Bill), Donald J. Myers Jr. [Jay] (Tina), Linda Estes (Tom), Sara Gross (Steve), several nieces and one nephew (and spouses) as well as eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension on February 8th, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via Paypal to [email protected] or at any Navy Federal Credit Union. Please contact Linda or Sara for additional information donating there. All memorials will go towards the purchase of an additional Water Wheels chair for use by handicapped beachgoers at Tybee Island. These chairs allowed Marlene to fully enjoy visiting the beach the last few years of her life.
Savannah Morning News
January 26, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020