Marlyn Spires Forbes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlyn Spires Forbes
Savannah, GA
Marlyn Spires Forbes, age 74, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at 4:00 p.m.
Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved