|
|
Marsha C. Purifoy
Guyton, GA
Mrs. Marsha C. Purifoy, 61, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Candler Hospital. Marsha was born in Savannah to the late Sidney E. & Pauline Gordy Coleman. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Christine Thompson. She was a member of the Savannah Holy Church of God, and was a teacher at Butler Christian Academy for 27 years. Marsha lived her life by the following statement, "I love everybody, there isn't anybody that I don't love". Survivors include her husband, Steve Purifoy; children, Robert Purifoy (Jenn) and Shalyn Rowe (Daniel); grandchildren, Savannah, Ava, Annika, Elise, Jensen and Adalyn; siblings, Melba Hutchinson, Loudine Coleman, Carol Burson and Lamar Coleman as well as many nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Thursday, October 10th from 6 until 9 at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The funeral will be on Friday, October 11th at 1:30 p.m. at the Savannah Holy Church of God located at 707 Little Neck Road. Burial will follow at Marlow Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/09/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019