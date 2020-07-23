Marshall Daniels

Marshall DanielsSt. Louis , MOMarshall Daniels (84 yrs old), was born on December 23, 1935. He departed this earth after a brief illness, on July 16, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Daniels is preceded in death by his wife Margaret, and leaves to cherish their two children, Marshall Jr. and Tracey. Mr. Daniels honorably chose to contribute his remains to the National Donor Body Program.Savannah Morning NewsJuly 24, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at