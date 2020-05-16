Home

POWERED BY

Services
Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marshall Evans Obituary
Marshall Evans
Savannah, GA
Marshall W. Evans, age 89, of Savannah, GA, passed away May 15, 2020 after a short illness. He was a retired air force sargent. He is survived by his wife, Priss Evans, his daughter Sidonia Browne, a grandaughter, Shayne West (Mark), great grandchildren Harrison and Emma West, all of Savannah, a grandaughter, Ashlei Rogers, of Woodstock, Ga, a grandson, Jeff Gilmore of Dallas, Texas, a grandson, Greg Gilmore of Glenville, Ga, a step-daughter, Gail Brantley, 2 step-grandsons, Robert (Lorena) Brantley and Andrew (Jocelyn) Brantley and a step-great grandson, Robbie Brantley. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
May 17, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -