Marshall Evans
Savannah, GA
Marshall W. Evans, age 89, of Savannah, GA, passed away May 15, 2020 after a short illness. He was a retired air force sargent. He is survived by his wife, Priss Evans, his daughter Sidonia Browne, a grandaughter, Shayne West (Mark), great grandchildren Harrison and Emma West, all of Savannah, a grandaughter, Ashlei Rogers, of Woodstock, Ga, a grandson, Jeff Gilmore of Dallas, Texas, a grandson, Greg Gilmore of Glenville, Ga, a step-daughter, Gail Brantley, 2 step-grandsons, Robert (Lorena) Brantley and Andrew (Jocelyn) Brantley and a step-great grandson, Robbie Brantley. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
May 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 16 to May 17, 2020