Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Cheney-Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Cheney-Payne


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Cheney-Payne Obituary
Martha Cheney-Payne
Reidsville
Martha Cheney Payne passed away November 1, 2019 in Longwood, Fl. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Superior Court Judge J. Max Cheney and Leonard Payne. She is survived by her sons, John (Trish) Cheney, David Cheney, and James (Lisa) Cheney; sisters, Marie Collins and Mozelle Griner Horvat; four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Reidsville United Methodist Church with the funeral services to begin at 11:00am. Low Country Cremation and Burial
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -