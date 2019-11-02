|
Martha Cheney-Payne
Reidsville
Martha Cheney Payne passed away November 1, 2019 in Longwood, Fl. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Superior Court Judge J. Max Cheney and Leonard Payne. She is survived by her sons, John (Trish) Cheney, David Cheney, and James (Lisa) Cheney; sisters, Marie Collins and Mozelle Griner Horvat; four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Reidsville United Methodist Church with the funeral services to begin at 11:00am. Low Country Cremation and Burial
