|
|
Martha Dell Bazzell Bouton Colson Malone
Savannah, Georgia
Martha Dell Bazzell Bouton Colson Malone, 73, died peacefully at home in Savannah surrounded by loved ones on the afternoon of March 20, 2020—the first full day of spring—after suffering a stroke.
Dell was a Savannah native and spent much of her life there teaching school, which she loved. She held a special place in her heart for her students and colleagues at Tompkins High, Savannah High, and Beach High Schools. Dell saw the best in everyone, stood up for what was right, and advocated for love and equality. In this spirit, a scholarship in her name will be established and awarded annually when appropriate to a Beach High student who demonstrates a dedication to furthering social justice.
Dell was the daughter of Dorothy Mae Stricklan Bouton, James Preston Bouton, and Earl Drew Bazzell; sister to William Bouton, Cynthia Bouton Jones, James Bouton, and Dorothy Bouton; mother to Jennifer Colson Demer, Emily Colson, and Samantha Malone; grandmother to Stella Demer, Djuna Demer, and Adeline Price; wife to Brian Malone and former wife to Joe Colson; and friend to many.
Dell left the world better than she found it. A fitting celebration of her life will be held after the current coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions have lifted. Announcement of time and place forthcoming.
A special thanks to the beautiful people from Hospice Savannah. Memorial donations may be made at hospicesavannah.org.
Savannah Morning News
April 1, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020