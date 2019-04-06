|
|
Martha Earle Hopkins, 86, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at home.
The Savannah native attended Community Bible Church and was owner and operator of Hopkins Florist for more than 30 years.
Martha was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Hopkins. She is survived by her four daughters, Sandi Hopkins, Dawn Linkenhoker, Marisha Hopkins, and Laura O'Conner; her son, Lee Hopkins; her brother, Jack Earle; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends that will miss her dearly.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 6, 2019