Martha Jane Ward Clarke
Savannah, Georgia
Martha Jane Ward Clarke, 92, passed away peacefully at her home January 22, 2020. She was born in Savannah, GA June 20, 1927 to the late Ruby Jane and Leroy Edward Ward Sr. Martha Jane was employed as a clerk for many years at the Atlanta Gas Light Company. In her free time, she enjoyed doting on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and a member of the Women's Shrine Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Robert "Dick" Clarke and her brother, Ed Ward. She is survived by a son, Roy Clarke; three daughters, Becky (Pat) Shea, Kathy C. Redding, and Susan Worthington; six grandchildren, Anne Marie Traub, Will Clarke, Chris Shea, Jonathan Worthington, Jay Clarke, and Hallie Worthington; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel Friday, January 24 from 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 25 at 2:30 PM at Bonaventure Cemetery with Monsignor Costigan officiating.
1/24/2020
