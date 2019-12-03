Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Abbey West
Dean Forest Rd.
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Morgan Obituary
Martha Morgan
Savannah
Martha Morgan passed suddenly but peacefully at home. She was born in Bulloch County Ga. but lived most of her life in Savannah, Ga. Her parents were Willy Able and Martha Bell Driggers.Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Bill, Albert, Jimmy and Robert Driggers and sister Diane Coffman. She is survived by one brother Charles Driggers and her two daughters Gail Morris and Terri Tallant. She has one granddaughter, Kerstin Lancaster, two grandsons Kobie and Jacob Anderson and one great grandson, Felix Lancaster. There will be no official visitation. Funeral services will be held Saturday December 7, 2019, 11am at Hillcrest Abbey West on Dean Forest Rd. Savannah, Ga. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is handling Funeral services. Please refer to BakerMcCullough.com for Martha's full obituary.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -