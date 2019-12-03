|
Martha Morgan passed suddenly but peacefully at home. She was born in Bulloch County Ga. but lived most of her life in Savannah, Ga. Her parents were Willy Able and Martha Bell Driggers.Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Bill, Albert, Jimmy and Robert Driggers and sister Diane Coffman. She is survived by one brother Charles Driggers and her two daughters Gail Morris and Terri Tallant. She has one granddaughter, Kerstin Lancaster, two grandsons Kobie and Jacob Anderson and one great grandson, Felix Lancaster. There will be no official visitation. Funeral services will be held Saturday December 7, 2019, 11am at Hillcrest Abbey West on Dean Forest Rd. Savannah, Ga. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is handling Funeral services. Please refer to BakerMcCullough.com for Martha's full obituary.
