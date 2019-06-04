|
Martin "Marty" J. Troster, 90, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 at his home. He graduated from Ambler High School in 1947 and was an Eagle Scout. He attended MIT and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1951. Marty served in the Korean war as a Lieutenant and was discharged as a Captain. He also received the Marksmanship Medal in Korea. He was a long term resident of the Landings since 1979. He was a former member and choir member of St. John's Episcopal Church. He was a current member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. He was employed by International Paper and retired with over 40 years of service. He was a member of the Barbershop Organization and sang with them for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Troster; and former wife, Opal R. Troster. He is survived by his wife, Jean Troster; step-daughters, Patricia Wine (Ray) and Susan Carfa (Louis); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Service: Thursday 2 pm June 6, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church with Reverend Melanie Lemburg Officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwich Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 4, 2019