Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Troster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin J. "Marty" Troster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martin J. "Marty" Troster Obituary
Martin "Marty" J. Troster, 90, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 at his home. He graduated from Ambler High School in 1947 and was an Eagle Scout. He attended MIT and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1951. Marty served in the Korean war as a Lieutenant and was discharged as a Captain. He also received the Marksmanship Medal in Korea. He was a long term resident of the Landings since 1979. He was a former member and choir member of St. John's Episcopal Church. He was a current member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. He was employed by International Paper and retired with over 40 years of service. He was a member of the Barbershop Organization and sang with them for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Troster; and former wife, Opal R. Troster. He is survived by his wife, Jean Troster; step-daughters, Patricia Wine (Ray) and Susan Carfa (Louis); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Service: Thursday 2 pm June 6, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church with Reverend Melanie Lemburg Officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwich Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now