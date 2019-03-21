|
|
Marvin Frederick Eichelbaum, 80, of Savannah, Georgia and widower of Marilyn Lee (Franklin) Eichelbaum, died Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was a son of the late Martin Eichelbaum and the late Elizabeth Wandruff Eichelbaum. Marvin was a member of Congregation Mickve Israel. He and his late wife of 57 years and their son own and operate Uniform Source Stores.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Eichelbaum and his wife, Julie, of Dallas, Texas; David Eichelbaum and his wife, Katie, of Savannah, Georgia, and; one daughter, Susan Goldstein and her husband, David, of Israel; thirteen grandchildren, Bari Eichelbaum, Emma Eichelbaum, Aaron Eichelbaum, Natalie Eichelbaum, Max Eichelbaum, Elizabeth Eichelbaum, Zippora Zuber and her husband, Mordechai, Miriam Deustch and her husband, Bnaya, Elisheva Lieberman and her husband, Yossi, Shaia Goldstein, Gila Goldstein, Hadassah Goldstein and Yechezkel Goldstein; five great-grandchildren, Levi, Uriel, Naomi, Hodaya and Elena, and Rosalyn Taratoot, his constant companion for the last year.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon Friday at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas and Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
Remembrances: - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Please share your thoughts about Marvin and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019