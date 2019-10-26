|
|
Mary Alice Rountree Albuquerque, NM Mary Alice Rountree 101, cherished Grandmother, was born January 7, 1913 in Savannah, Georgia went to sleep and into the arms of our Lord the morning of September 5, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Mary was preceded in death by Calvin A. Rountree, best friend and husband of 80 years. Mary will join Calvin as well as her sons James and Calvin Jr. who died when very young. Mary is survived by her eldest son Randy, granddaughters Michelle, Traci, & Jodi; great grandchildren Neijen, Bryce, Trevor and Josh. Mary and Calvin were long time members of Ardsley Park Baptist Church prior to moving to Arizona.Savannah Morning NewsOctober 27, 2019Please sign our Obituary Guestbook atsavannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 26, 2019