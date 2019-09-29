Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Mary Ann Braddick Obituary
Mary Ann Braddick
Savannah, Georgia
Mary Ann Graddick, 87, of Savannah, GA passed away Friday September 27, 2019 after a long illness. She was a homemaker who loved her family and to volunteer. She was a member of St. Jame's Catholic church for nearly 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Hockenschneider; husband of 57 years, John Joseph Graddick; daughter, Cathy Graddick Ogle; grandson, Herman Wilkes Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Leslie Allen Graddick. Mary is survived by her sons, John J. Graddick II and Michael T. Graddick; three sisters, Betty Dunsworth, Helen Crockett, and Jeanie Dykes; three grandchildren, Jessica Ogle Millican (Kameron), Jessica Zipperer, and Michelle Graddick; great- grandson, Kai Millican. Visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm Monday September 30, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at 2pm Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Interment will follow at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
9/29/2019
logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
