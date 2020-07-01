Mary Ann Clemens HallBluffton/PoolerMary Ann Clemens Hall, 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.She was born in Ridgeland, SC, lived for many years in Bluffton, SC, and the last few years in Pooler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Greeley Clemens, Sr. and Mary Jane Scott Clemens. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Angie Boyd Trent (Nathan); brother, Charles G. "Chuck" Clemens, Jr.; granddaughter, Lynnsi Nicole Trent; nephews, Justin Clemens (Jenna), Josh Clemens, and Jake Clemens (Leigh); great-niece, Rainey Clemens. The graveside funeral and burial will be on Friday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. at Bluffton Cemetery located on Maye River Road in the historic area of Bluffton. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News07/02/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at