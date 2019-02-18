|
Mary Ann McCullough, 87, of Port Wentworth, Georgia passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Pruitt Health Hospice (Westview Nursing Home). A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Mary was the daughter of the late Daniel Theodore Lockner and the late Mary Martin Lockner. She was an active member of Garden City Primitive Baptist Church. One of her greatest joy in her life was her grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Joseph "Joe" Brown McCullough; a grandson, Vincent McCullough and her 12 siblings. Survivors include her children; Janet Dalton, Nancy Jenkins (Tom), Mary Elizabeth Anthony (Terry), James Watson, Mark McCullough (Mary Kay), Joseph B. McCullough, Jr. (Priscilla); several grandchildren, other family and many many friends.
Visitation: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 11:00 am Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Hillcrest Abbey East Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 18, 2019